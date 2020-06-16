Mumbai: Pin lodged inside infant’s mouth, patrol team helps family rush her to hospital

According to the girl’s uncle Mohammed Khan, when the family tried to take the pin out it slipped further in. The family then decided to rush her to a hospital. (Representational) According to the girl’s uncle Mohammed Khan, when the family tried to take the pin out it slipped further in. The family then decided to rush her to a hospital. (Representational)

Timely help by a patrol team of the Mumbai Police got a 14-month-old girl to hospital on time, where doctors removed a safety pin lodged in her throat.

The infant and her family reside at Sangamnagar in Wadala. According to police, on June 14, the infant was crying incessantly and upon checking, her mother Samruniza realised that the girl had swallowed a safety pin.

According to the girl’s uncle Mohammed Khan, when the family tried to take the pin out it slipped further in. The family then decided to rush her to a hospital. However, with no vehicle available, the family members decided to run to the nearest hospital when they were spotted by a patrol team of the Wadala Truck Terminal police.

“Looking at the way they were running, I realised they needed help. I took the patrol van close to them and asked them what the matter was. They told us that a safety pin was stuck in the infant’s throat. So, I asked the infant’s uncle to sit in the van along with the baby and I took them to KEM hospital,” said Constable Srimanth Kolekar, who was driving the van.

Dr Pankaj Goyal, the on-duty doctor, said when the baby was brought to him he realised that the pin was stuck to the base of her tongue. Goyal then took the baby to the operation theatre and said he wanted to avoid giving anaesthesia or perform a surgery.

He said, “Anaesthesia could have dislodged the safety pin, and it could have caused damage. I used a tongue depressor and pulled out the pin using forceps,” he said. As soon as the pin was removed, the baby stopped crying, he said.

Since KEM is treating a large number of Covid patients, the doctor decided to discharge the baby. “We advised the mother to breastfeed the child,” said Goyal.

Thanking the police and KEM doctors, the uncle said, “It is still not clear how the safety pin went inside her mouth. Her grandmother, who usually has a safety pin on a chain around her neck, would have picked her up to play, and it must have accidentally gone into her mouth.”

