Mumbai: Pilot project launched to clean Mithi river

A Mithi river clean-up pilot project was inaugurated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in the presence of Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray at Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday.

The objective of the project, which has been launched in collaboration with the Marine Debris Partnership, is to collect floating matter, segregate and recycle it. Under this project, a machine will be used which would collect the floating waste on the river to clean it.

Today, we launched the Mithi River Clean-Up project by MMRDA in collaboration with the Marine Debris Partnership. This project will make use of a special machine developed by Finland’s RiverRecycle, which would collect floating plastic waste to clean the river and recycle it. pic.twitter.com/7EHN53vwvR — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 6, 2021

According to the officials, the MMRDA is the facilitator for the project and it shall review the performance of the Marine Debris Partnership and the outcome from time to time.

“This pilot project is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India and will help transform the Mithi river. Evaluating the trial run, we aim to extend this further to the other rivers in the city,” Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

The Mithi River originates from the spillovers of Vihar and Powai Lake and traverses through Mumbai’s suburban areas, like Seepz, Marol, Andheri, and then flows below the runway of the International Airport and meanders through areas of Bail Bazar, Kurla, Bandra-Kurla Complex and meets the Arabian sea at Mahim Bay.