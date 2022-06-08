Mumbai: From today, pillion riders without helmets to face fines

The Mumbai Traffic Police has said they will initiate action from Thursday against pillion riders not wearing helmets. Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP Traffic (Central & HQ), confirmed the development.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the pillion rider not wearing a helmet and the biker, too, runs the risk of having his/her driving licence suspended for three months if found riding without the protective headgear.

The police said traffic constables will also act against bikers riding on arterial roads, including highways, as the probability of accidents occurring on such thoroughfares are much higher than on internal roads.

On May 25, the traffic police had issued a press note stating they will take action against helmetless pillion riders as well. They added that they had observed that many bikers and pillion riders in the city were not wearing helmets.

Under sections 129 (which mandates wearing of protective headgear) and 194 D (punishment for contravening section 129) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the traffic police shall impose a fine on bikers riding without helmets.

Earlier this year, the traffic police launched a crackdown on errant motorists by registering thousands of FIRs against those driving in the wrong direction. They also fined over 1 lakh bikers for driving without helmets and put thousands through counselling at a traffic division. The traffic police has also sent thousands of proposals to the RTO, seeking suspension of licences of bikers riding without helmets.