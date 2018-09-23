Mumbai: Pillion rider dies after truck hits bike

(Representational) (Representational)

Mumbai Police is on the lookout for a truck driver, who allegedly sped away after knocking down two bikers on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. A 35-year-old pillion rider died in the incident, while the bike rider survived with minor injuries.

The police said the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Friday, when the deceased, Aarti Srivas, was riding pillion with her office colleague Mohamed Shaikh (31). An officer from Deonar police station said, “The duo was returning home from work when they were hit by an unidentified truck driver, after which they fell. Srivas sustained a grievous head injury, and was declared dead before admission.”

The police said she worked with a private company and lived alone in Mumbai.

Deonar police has registered a case of rash and negligent driving against an unidentified truck driver and has started scrutinising the area’s CCTV cameras. “We have got night-vision cameras on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road and have started scanning them in order to trace the registration number of the vehicle,” said an officer.

