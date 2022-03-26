Mumbai: PIL seeks direction for govt to make rules to implement law

An NGO from Pune and other social activists recently moved the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the Maharashtra government to formulate rules for effective implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, alleging under-reported and unreported incidents of child marriage in the state.

The plea filed by Child Marriage Prohibition Committee, Hadapsar in Pune, and others on March 22 – through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane – stated that effects of early marriage has devastating consequences for a girl, and in the absence of rules, almost one lakh child marriages take place every year in the state.

“Child brides are frequently deprived of their rights to health, education and participation… Girls married young are far less likely to stay in school, with lifelong economic impacts,” the PIL said.

It added that there is a requirement to set up a special juvenile police unit to work in coordination with various authorities. It also sought a system to rescue such victims, cancel the marriage and take penal action against parents.

The plea said while the state women and child welfare department has claimed that no child marriages have taken place in the state for the last three years, such marriages continue to take place in tribal belts and backward regions. It also sought directions to form a committee, along with members of Child Line and other NGOs, to draft standard operating procedures to implement the 2006 Act.