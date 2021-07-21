Mumbai: PIL in HC seeks nod for fully vaccinated people to travel in local trains

The HC is likely to hear the PIL in due course. (File photo)

A CITY resident on Tuesday moved a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to relax travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people.

Those who have certificate of their two anti-Covid jabs issued through CoWin portal and passed 15 days since the date of their second dose are being considered under the plea.

The plea, filed by Mohan Bhide, a resident of Vile Parle (E) and a chartered accountant, through advocates Neelaja Kirpekar and Shekhar Bhagat, sought to allow such people to travel by suburban local trains among other public transport so that they can “live normal life” to conduct their regular businesses by following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The PIL said due to pandemic restrictions, many people have lost their jobs and regular affairs have been affected since March last year.

Bhide referred to the July 15 decision of the Maharashtra government to allow fully vaccinated travellers from other states with 15 days passed since their second dose to visit Maharashtra without negative RT-PCR test report.

The PIL claimed that nearly 30 per cent of the state’s population is vaccinated with at least one dose and a large number of them have been fully vaccinated. Therefore, it is safe for those who have completed their both doses of vaccine to travel by public transport.

“It will aid in faster recovery of the economy and such relaxation would motivate more people to take vaccines and reduce the risk of the projected third wave,” the plea added.

The HC is likely to hear the PIL in due course.