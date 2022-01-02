Mumbai: PIL in HC seeks booster vaccine policy for all without delay

Two city-based lawyers recently moved a PIL in Bombay High Court seeking from the Central government, the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) framing and swift implementation of vaccine-booster policy and arranging for booster dose “for every citizen on priority without any delay.” The plea also sought from authorities to disclose “vaccine-booster mechanisms” to the citizens at large.

“It is a need of time to have the booster dose of vaccines started at the earliest, for which there is no policy in place by Centre, state or BMC. The experts involved in this field must roll out the policy covering every section of the people who are due for booster dose and due to delay, unlike citizens internationally getting vaccine boosters, there is a high possibility there will be higher risk for not getting the booster dose,” the plea filed by city-based lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari on December 27 stated.

“It has been observed that efficacy of vaccines is reduced after three months of receiving two doses of vaccines, which increases chances of infection in the person against the new variant,” the plea added.

Last July, while hearing another PIL by the two petitioners seeking directions to provide door-to-door vaccination to people aged above 75 years, disabled persons and the bedridden, a division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had directed the authorities to ensure eligible individuals have the benefit of Covid vaccination at their residence in the manner as per the policy formulated by the state government, despite the Centre not willing to adopt a policy for the same.