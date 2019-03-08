Mumbai: PIL filed to stop work at Tarapur plant, BARC

A PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday by a 21-year-old engineering student seeking that operations at the Tarapur Atomic Power Station and BARC be stopped in the wake of tremors in Palghar. The PIL states that the government should intervene and check if a proper disaster management plan is in place.

Taha Nizam filed the PIL through his father, lawyer Tanveer Nizam. “My son is a student at the BITS Goa campus and, after reports of seismic activities in Palghar, has been worried about the general safety of the public in and around the area,” Nizam said.