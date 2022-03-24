Mumbai: Pickpockets on trains steal ATM cards, withdraw Rs 26,000

In two separate incidents, pickpockets stole ATM cards from two travelers on a local train and an express train and used them to withdraw Rs 26, 000 collectively in Mumbai. Both incidents took place in the jurisdiction of Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) station on March 21.

In the first incident, the complainant Rekha Pande — a resident of Jaipur, had taken an express train on March 20 to come to Mumbai. Pande went to sleep and kept her purse below her head. Around 1.30 am on March 21 when she woke up, she realized that her purse was missing.

She checked her phone and was shocked to see SMS alerts sent by her bank about Rs 16,000 being withdrawn from her bank account around 12.47 am. The thief who stole her purse had used the ATM card kept in it to withdraw the money. She told police that she had written the PIN code of the ATM card in a diary kept inside the purse.

In the second incident, the complainant Arun Ginodiya, 27, a resident of Bhayandar was traveling on a fast train around 9.30 am from Bhayandar to Andheri for work. Around 10.05 am when he reached the Andheri railway station, he saw that his wallet was missing. He then checked his phone and saw alerts about Rs 10,000 being withdrawn from his bank account around 10.03 am and 10.05 am. He too had written his card’s PIN on a paper kept inside the wallet.

Last month, as reported by The Indian Express, pickpockets on local trains stole the wallets of three commuters in three separate incidents and used their ATM cards to withdraw a total of Rs 1.38 lakh.