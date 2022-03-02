Mumbai: Pickpocket steals security guard’s wallet with ATM card, withdraws over a month’s salary

A 62-year-old security guard lost Rs 15,270, which is more than his month’s salary, after a pickpocket stole his wallet along with an ATM card when he was travelling on a crowded Virar-bound local train, according to the police.

On February 26, the complainant–a resident of Virar who works as a security guard in Goregaon–caught a local train at around 6 pm from Goregaon. When the train reached Malad he realised that someone had stolen his wallet, he told the police. He got down at Virar and tried to call his family from his phone.

He then also saw text messages from his bank informing him about the transactions from his account. The thief withdrew Rs 15,720 from his account in three transactions. The complainant told the police that he had written his ATM PIN number on the cover of the card.

Three such incidents have been reported this year where pickpockets stole ATM cards from commuters travelling in crowded trains and later withdrew money from their bank accounts. The three commuters lost Rs 1.38 lakh in all.