Mumbai: Pickpocket steals wallet with ATM card, withdraws Rs 1.17 lakh

A 59-year-old man lost 1.17 lakh from his bank account after a pickpocket allegedly stole his wallet while he was travelling in a local train from Virar to Kopar and later withdrew money using his ATM card. As per the man’s complaint to the police, he had written down his ATM pin number and kept it in his wallet along with the ATM card, making it easy for the pickpocket to withdraw the money.

An FIR was registered on February 7 (Monday) against unidentified accused at the Dombivali government railway police (GRP) station.

On February 3, the complainant, a resident of Roha taluka in Raigad, was returning home along with his wife and daughter after visiting his relatives in Virar. Around noon, they took a train from Virar to Vasai Road and from there another one to reach Kopar, said the complainant.

After getting down, the complainant checked his phone and saw a message from his bank that said Rs 1.17 lakh was withdrawn from his account. The man alerted his bank and was asked to register an FIR.

The man told the railway police that besides the ATM card, he had kept important documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card and driving license in his wallet. The Vasai Road police lodged an FIR and transferred it to the Dombivali railway police station.