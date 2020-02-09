Mumbai: Photojournalist manhandled; two police officers transferred

On Thursday, photojournalist Ashish Raje had reached Nagpada in the afternoon where over 500 women are sitting on a protest on a street near Arabia Hotel — now famously referred to as Mumbai Bagh. On Thursday, photojournalist Ashish Raje had reached Nagpada in the afternoon where over 500 women are sitting on a protest on a street near Arabia Hotel — now famously referred to as Mumbai Bagh.

Two days after freelance photojournalist Ashish Raje was manhandled by the two police officers while taking photographs of the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Nagpada, the officers were on Saturday transferred to the police control room of the central region.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok said an assistant commissioner of police from Tardeo division is conducting an inquiry into the incident. “Till a report is submitted, the two officers, assistant inspector Ghanshyam Borse and sub-inspector Azim Shaikh, have been transferred to the control room, central region.” Officers said transfer to the control room is considered to be a punishment posting.

On Thursday, Raje had reached Nagpada in the afternoon where over 500 women are sitting on a protest on a street near Arabia Hotel — now famously referred to as Mumbai Bagh. As he entered from the rear end of the street, he was asked to produce identity proof by the police officers present at the spot.

As Raje asked the officers to wait and tried to a click few pictures, two officers allegedly manhandled him and pushed him out of the barricaded lane.

