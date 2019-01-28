Mumbai photographer go-to man for shooting armed forces

Pravin Talan has come a long way from a boy growing up on the outskirts of the Army Cantonment in Agra in 1970s, fascinated by men and women in uniform, to become the go-to man for various security agencies to get their personnel photographed. With his latest endeavours — the calendars he shot for the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Mumbai Police, released on the occasion of Republic Day — Talan’s impressive resume includes 25 calendars that he has shot since 2012, most of them are of men and women in uniform.

The 45-year-old Mumbai-based photographer has described the NSG calendar, featuring a note from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh lauding the sacrifices made by the security agency, as his best work till date. “This is the first time that the NSG has given that kind of access to anyone. The idea of the Director General was to mark ten years of the 26/11 terror attacks, with an aim to inspire his men,” he said.

Over the course of five months, Talan shot the NSG personnel at various locations across India. “I have shot them doing chopper drops, rappelling down buildings, swimming underwater and simulating real-life situations. The point was to show the NSG in its best form,” he added.

Primarily a fashion photographer, Talan came to the notice of the armed forces after he shot calendars for the Taj Mahal Palace and the Mumbai Police, a few years ago. Since then, he has shot the Mumbai Railway Police, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Border Security Force, the National Disaster Response Force, police forces of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, besides the Army, Air Force and Navy.

“After they saw the first Mumbai Police calendar, every agency that approached me asked me to shoot like that. I tell them that I will shoot pictures in their natural environment, showing the work they do,” Talan said.

His work includes travelling to remote border outposts to capture sentry duty, record patrolling along Mumbai’s suburban railway line, observing work at the UP Police’s cavernous control room and once almost getting his hand bitten off while shooting an NSG K9 exercise.

Yet, Talan is of the opinion that India has entered the field of aggressive image-building very late. “Countries like China, Israel and North Korea are very adept at putting out high-quality images of their soldiers performing exercises. It makes a viewer believe that their armed forces are powerful. In India, our organisations need to open up… They are now realising that they need to start working on their image,” he said.

According to Talan, his photographs depict high-tech weaponry, tense battle situations and an overall tone of aggression. “People ask me if the photographs are of Indian armed forces. I get lots of requests on Facebook and Instagram for high-resolution images. Sainik Schools from across the country ask for images, saying that they want to display them in large sizes to inspire students,” he said.

Besides praises from heads of organisations for his latest work, Talan said he will be most satisfied when the pictures of the uniformed forces start to become wallpapers on desktops and cellphones. “People need to know what our armed and police forces are capable of,” he said.