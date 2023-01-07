Mumbai ‘phone tapping’ case: Rashmi Shukla says chargesheet filed without sanction, seeks discharge

IPS OFFICER Rashmi Shukla on Friday filed a discharge application before the magistrate court stating that since the Maharashtra government has rejected the Colaba police’s proposal to prosecute her in the alleged phone tapping case lodged in Mumbai, she should be cleared of the charges.

The additional metropolitan magistrate directed the police to reply to the plea.

Shukla’s plea said that the police had filed a chargesheet without obtaining or applying for appropriate sanction. It added that only after the issue of sanction was raised by her in a petition before the Bombay High Court last March, did the police apply for sanction.

Her plea said that the Maharashtra government had rejected the proposal to grant her sanction so there were no grounds to charge her in the case. The plea will be heard later this month.

The Colaba police had registered a case against Shukla on March 4, last year, alleging that she had tapped phone conversations of NCP leader Eknath Khadse and then Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut.

On April 26, the police had filed a 750-page chargesheet against her stating that when she was serving as the State Intelligence Department commissioner, she had sought permission from then additional chief secretary (Home) to tap the phones of the two leaders claiming that the phones belonged to two other individuals.

After the formation of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, the police had written to the court last August saying that a sanction to prosecute Shukla was not taken before filing the

chargesheet.

Advertisement

The court was told that a sanction was being sought from the state government under Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code. According to the section, a sanction is required to prosecute public servants from a competent authority.

A similar case was filed against Shukla in Pune for allegedly tapping phones of leaders, including Congress MLA Nana Patole, by claiming that the numbers belonged to drug peddlers. The police had not filed a chargesheet in the case but on October 7, last year, a C-summary closure report was submitted before the court stating that the FIR in the case was found to be based on a “mistake of fact”. Last month, a Pune court had set the report aside and asked the police to further investigate the case.