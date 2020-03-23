Mumbai: Philippines national who tested positive dies at 68

On 12th March afternoon, he developed symptoms of flu and was first taken to a local doctor. He has a history of constructive obstructive pulmonary distress (a respiratory condition) and the doctor referred him to Kasturba hospital.(File) On 12th March afternoon, he developed symptoms of flu and was first taken to a local doctor. He has a history of constructive obstructive pulmonary distress (a respiratory condition) and the doctor referred him to Kasturba hospital.(File)

After remaining critical for a week, a Phillipines national, aged 68, died on Sunday night in case of renal failure and respiratory distress. A confirmation of Covid-19 being the cause is awaited.

Civic officials said he tested negative in last few days for coronavirus but his condition had become critical. He was shifted from Kasturba Hospital to a private hospital.

Mumbai civic officials said a death expert committee will be set up to investigate the Philippines national’s death to determine whether Coronavirus led to his demise. He had tested negative for Covid-19 subsequently. Dr Daksha Shah said they are not terming the death as a confirmed Covid-19 death.

On Saturday night a 63 year old Malabar hill resident died due to the infection.

The Philippines national, part of a group of nine Philippines nationals, came to Mumbai on March 3. The group of 10, including one Indian national, was visiting the country as part of a preaching group, scheduled to travel across the country visiting mosques. They went to New Delhi and returned on March 10 to a mosque in Navi Mumbai.

On March 12 afternoon, he developed symptoms of flu and was first taken to a local doctor. He has a history of constructive obstructive pulmonary distress (a respiratory condition) and the doctor referred him to Kasturba hospital. After he tested positive on March 13, all nine close contacts in the group were admitted in the quarantine ward in Kasturba hospital; of them two Philippines nationals, aged 42 and 47, tested positive. The group was in India on a 40-day tourist visa.

The authorities informed members of the Navi Mumbai on mosque where the Philippines national along with eight others had stayed before his diagnosis regarding his death. Members said that since none of his family members are present in the city and cannot travel, the 68-year old’s final rites will be performed by them.

