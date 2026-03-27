Fuel panic sparks long queues at petrol pumps, dealers say supply unaffected

Long queues of vehicles were spotted across petrol pumps in Mumbai’s suburbs as citizens engaged in panic buying of fuel fearing an impending shortage. However, fuel dealers refuted any claims of paucity of fuel supply.

Petrol pumps across Kurla reported a 30% to 40% upswing in fuel purchase, with petrol sales standing at roughly 22,000 liters as compared to initial sales of 16,000 liters daily on Thursday. Likewise, petrol stations in Kalyan tripled their sales from 15,000 liters to 40,000 liters of petrol sold on the same day.

Motorists queuing up at fuel stations were gripped by uncertainty surrounding the fuel scenario. Sagar, a car wash cleaner who queued up at a pump in Kharghar, claimed he was stocking up on petrol because of the impending fuel shortage. “News of fuel supply depletion is all over social media. My peers have also instructed me to stock up before it’s too late”, he added.