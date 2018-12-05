Mumbai: Peter Mukerjea cites difficulty sleeping on mattress, seeks bed at night

CITING HEALTH issues, Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday sought a bed for use at night in his cell at Arthur Road Jail. He is lodged in the jail’s high security barrack 12.

The prison authorities, however, objected to the plea filed last month, relying on the medical officer’s report that Peter did not need it.

Peter told the court on Tuesday that he was asking for a bed only for use during the night, as he had difficulty sleeping on a mattress. He added that the authorities could take the bed away in the morning if space is the issue.

Lawyer Shrikant Shivade, representing Peter, told the court that it was an infringement on the basic human rights of the accused. He added that the investigating agency had informed a court in the United Kingdom, which is hearing the extradition trial of businessman Vijay Mallya, that he would be provided with a bed when he is lodged in Arthur Road Jail on his return to the country. Shivade submitted that parity should be maintained in Peter’s case as well.

Special Public Prosecutor Bharat Badami said that the plea should be decided taking into consideration the jail manual.

Sheena (24) was killed allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in Mumbai in April 2012. However, the incident came to light only in August 2015 when Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai spilled beans on the crime when he was arrested for carrying an illegal weapon. Subsequently, police arrested Indrani and Khanna. Later, Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to kill Sheena over reasons, including her relationship with Rahul, Peter’s son from his first marriage.