Mumbai: People call on fake numbers to order cab, wine, snacks, lose Rs 5.70 lakh

In separate incidents, four Mumbai residents called on numbers, uploaded by cyber-fraudsters on the internet, to order a cab, snacks, and wine and ended up losing Rs 5.70 lakh.

In one of the cases, a 64-year-old man who works as head of a real estate department in an engineering construction company lost Rs 3 lakh while trying to book a cab service for his Sikkim tour. On September 14, he found a travel website on Google and gave his details.

He received a phone call from a cyber-fraudster who tricked him into revealing his bank details and transferred Rs 3 lakh from his account. An FIR, in this case, was registered on October 10 at the Santacruz police station.

In the second case on October 10, a 60-year-old man who runs a tailoring business in Khar (West) wanted to order snacks. He searched on Google for Harsh bakery in the city’s Pali Hill area and got a fake number. He called on the number and placed an order for snacks worth Rs 540. The fraudster asked for his credit card details and the complainant shared it.

The fraudster used the details to generate a transaction of Rs 540 and asked the complainant for the OTP to complete the transaction. The complainant shared the OTP and Rs 540 was debited from his account but the fraudster said he did not receive it. The fraudster then asked him for another OTP to make a transaction of Rs 10. The complainant saw this and shared the OTP but the fraudster said he did not receive the money and for a third time generated a transaction of Rs 82,000.

This time, the complainant did not see the amount and in a hurry ended up sharing the OTP for it and the fraudster used it to transfer the amount. An FIR was registered with the Khar police station on the same day.

In the last two cases, cyber-fraudsters posed as employees of Juben Wines in Mumbai. A 29-year-old woman who owns a café wanted to order liquor and got a number of Juben Wines in Juhu from a friend who searched for it on Google.

The woman ordered liquor for Rs 10,000 and made an advance payment. The fraudster, however, told her that she made the payment to another branch and said it will be refunded. He sent her three QR codes saying she will receive a refund and asked her to scan it to complete the transaction. She followed the instructions without seeing what it was about and Rs 88,000 was transferred from her account. An FIR was registered on October 10 with the Khar police station.

In the last case in Malwani on October 4, a 52-year-old man who has a marketing business searched Google and found a number of Juben Wines. He too ordered liquor and made an advance payment but the fraudster said he did not receive the money. The man ended up sending the money 12 times after being assured that it would be refunded and ended up paying Rs 1 lakh which he never got back. An FIR was registered on October 11 at the Malwani police station.

Over the years, thousands of people across Mumbai have fallen prey to such cyber-crimes where they pick up fake numbers from Google for different services and end up calling cyber-fraudsters who trick them into sending money.