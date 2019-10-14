Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Blaze breaks out at building opposite YRF studio, fire tenders on spot

"The fire has spread through the duct to the top floors. There is no space for the fire brigade officials to enter. The area is congested," Akhram Shaikh, a local, said.

The fire broke out at Peninsula Park, a commercial building located opposite Yash Raj Film’s studio in Mumbai’s Andheri.

A fire broke out at Peninsula Park, a commercial building located opposite Yash Raj Film’s studio, in West Mumbai’s Andheri on Monday.

Another local, Parth Shah, who works in the area, said the building is being evacuated. “The smoke is visible from far away,” he added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

