Mumbai: Blaze breaks out at building opposite YRF studio, fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out at Peninsula Park, a commercial building located opposite Yash Raj Film’s studio, in West Mumbai’s Andheri on Monday.

“The fire has spread through the duct to the top floors. There is no space for the fire brigade officials to enter. The area is congested,” Akhram Shaikh, a local, said.

Another local, Parth Shah, who works in the area, said the building is being evacuated. “The smoke is visible from far away,” he added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.