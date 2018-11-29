Mumbai: Pay Rs 2 lakh to complainant, SHRC tells Home department

THE MAHARASHTRA State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to pay Rs 2 lakh to a Vasai-based woman, who had been booked by the Palghar police under the Mental Health Act following a property dispute.

The woman had approached the SHRC alleging that her rivals, with whom she had a property dispute, had been trying to prove her insane to grab her property and that the police had registered a case against her while she was very much sane, thereby violating her basic human rights.

In the order, the acting SHRC chairperson, M A Sayeed, observed that ‘as reflected from the allegations made in the complaint, it can seen that the complainant despite being a physically challenged person has been made to face physical and mental torture, humiliation at the behest of government agencies viz revenue, police department… who at the behest of the rival claimants over her landed property had gone to the extent of foisting false criminal cases on her, to the extent of projecting her as an insane person, seeking her detention in the asylum under the Mental Health Act, 1959.’

The SHRC further relied on the order passed by the magistrate court and a report submitted by a social worker and para legal associated with the Legal Service Authority. In its order, the Magistrate court observed, “…Just because a woman is abusing that too because she is not getting justice in any government office cannot lead to have such reasoning. What are the grounds to believe that she is mentally ill?…She is not only taking control of herself, but also of her brother who is dependent on her. It appears that the police themselves are ill informed about the Provisions of the Act…” The SHRC order further took into consideration that the Magistrate court order had not been challenged by any party.

“With this judicial finding, coupled with the report of the paralegal associate it can be safely concluded that there has been a blatant violation of the human rights of the unfortunate complainant who has been driven to seek redressal of her grievance from this commission when all the other avenues got closed for her, due to the insensitive approach by the authorities rather than entertaining her grievance with a humane approach,” the SHRC order observed.