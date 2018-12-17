Mumbai: ‘Pawsome Christmas Party’ for stray dogs

Dogs need some Christmas cheer too. All of nine, Mohona came loaded with goodies to the ‘Pawsome Christmas Party’ organised by the Welfare of Stray Dogs. A party was organised for the dogs and as a fundraiser at Doolaly Taproom in Khar on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, three rescued dogs from the organisation, named Donald, Akshay and Sakshi were the guests of honours at the event. “They have had tough lives, but that doesn’t stop them from loving and being loved. It’s beautiful,” said 19-year-old Rashi Katyal, a student who visited the event. Juhi Jamani, 25, who attended the event, said, “I live in Santacruz and have been involved with strays before. When I got to know about this Christmas party, I couldn’t not come.”

Welfare of Stray Dogs has been working towards medical and other needs of the strays in Mumbai for over two decades, the organisers said.

“We take care of their immunisation, food and other needs. We also rescue dogs and look after them if they have injuries and other medical needs,” said Anahita, a member.

She added, “We have an annual budget of Rs 10 lakh for our activities. So, we have a stall here where people can buy the eco-friendly products made by our teams. We also have a wishlist on our website, where the things we need are mentioned and our bank details are there too, in case people wish to donate money.”