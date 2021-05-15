Mumbai: Congress chief Patole demands probe into ‘phone tapping’

Mumbai Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday demanded a probe into the alleged tapping of his phone in 2016-17.

Speaking to mediapersons, Patole said that his phone was tapped by the police on the pretext that it belonged to Amjad Khan, who was involved in the narcotics trade.

This is an attack on individual freedom, he said, adding that he has appealed to the government to conduct a probe and take strict action against those responsible.

Patole also alleged that phones of NCP and Shiv Sena leaders, IAS and IPS officers as well as some other persons were also tapped during the same period.