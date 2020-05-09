Mumbai: Patients who have no symptoms to be hand-stamped, stay at home

BMC’s latest circular, released on May 2, is similar to what followed by countries like the US and South Korea, where mildly ill and young patients were advised home isolation to keep hospital beds free for those critical. (Representational) BMC’s latest circular, released on May 2, is similar to what followed by countries like the US and South Korea, where mildly ill and young patients were advised home isolation to keep hospital beds free for those critical. (Representational)

As COVID-19 cases surge in Mumbai, BMC has released detailed guidelines for patients who are asymptomatic, have no comorbidities and are less than 55 years old. The guidelines state that these people should be kept in home isolation and their hands should be stamped to ensure they follow a 14-day isolation period and don’t step out of their homes.

BMC’s latest circular, released on May 2, is similar to what followed by countries like the US and South Korea, where mildly ill and young patients were advised home isolation to keep hospital beds free for those critical. Till Thursday, Mumbai has reported 11,394 cases and 437 deaths. At least 2,000 (20 per cent) of the infected are seriously ill and require intensive support and treatment.

Until now, all those testing positive were being kept in COVID-19 care centers as well as dedicated health facilities and hospitals based on their symptoms. BMC now plans to keep asymptomatic patients at home if they do not pose risk of transmission to others. However, asymptomatic slum dwellers who test positive but have no personal toilet, will be shifted to institutional centres if needed.

This move is likely to help reduce patient load by 60 to 70 per cent in government and private centres.

In its guidelines for home isolation, BMC has advised patients to provide their details to the local ward officers, consult a physician after testing positive, and give a signed undertaking that they will follow all rules for home isolation.

It has also asked the infected to stay at home only if they do not have any symptoms like cough, fever, loss of taste, loss of smell or diarrhoea and if they do not suffer from hypertension, diabetes, heart or lung ailments. Only those with severe symptoms of infection, comorbidities or those aged above 55 are advised to reach out to BMC for hospitalisation.

The BMC plans to track home isolation patients through a software to ensure they do not move out of their house. Officials said if the patients at home develop breathing difficulty, they should immediately reach out to a doctor. All need to undergo a chest X-ray and CT scan to check whether their lungs have developed pneumonia. These tests are compulsory in repeat visits to doctors. Officials said home isolation may be extended if the person continues to test positive for the virus.

The city currently has 4,750 intensive care unit beds for patients. In last week, it increased its ICU bed strength by 1,750. The BMC is also setting up isolation facilities at NESCO, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Nehru Science Centre, Bandra MMRDA grounds and Mahim Nature Park.

