Mumbai: Patient’s sister raped in city hospital, one arrested

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient’s sister at a hospital in Mumbai. According to police, the accused posed as a ward boy and offered to help the 39-year-old victim.

Advertising

He told her that he could help waive off their hospital expenses. He then asked her to accompany him, the police said. “He then took her to the terrace of the hospital, where he allegedly raped her,” a police officer said.

After the incident, the woman with the help of security guards searched for the accused but could not find him.

She then went to the police station and registered a case of rape. The police scanned CCTV footage, identified the accused and arrested him. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody.

“All guards have been asked to keep the terrace gates locked. We have also issued instructions to security to ensure that only those with patient pass are allowed to enter the hospital. After this incident, we will keep an eye on visitors,” a hospital official said. The hospital said the accused was not a hospital employee.