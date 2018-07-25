Mumbai: Patient found dead an hour after he goes missing at Nair Hospital

Doctors treating him claim he did not require intensive care support and was stable before he went missing. Doctors treating him claim he did not require intensive care support and was stable before he went missing.

After an admitted patient was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Nair Hospital, the Agripada police initiated an inquiry on Monday. A diary entry was made by the police with senior police inspector Salvaram Agawane, from Agriwada police station, stating that the patient died of natural causes.

Mohd Isa Abdul Gaffar, aged 60, was found unconscious near old hospital building on Monday afternoon after he was reported absconding from medicine ward. He was taken to the emergency medical ward where doctors declared him dead.

Agawane said that he allegedly went near the canteen and slept. “It is suspected he died in his sleep,” he said. Gaffar was admitted in Nair Hospital on Sunday for treatment of fever, chills and breathlessness. According to a senior doctor from the hospital, he suffered from compromised lung functions and was a chronic beedi smoker. “His son informed us that he was habitual of smoking 20 beedis a day. He also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder,” the doctor said. Gaffar was allegedly insistent on taking discharge against medical advice.

On Monday, when his son went to meet a doctor, the senior citizen allegedly left the medicine ward on his own.

A staff nurse noticed his absence and raised alarm. “As per protocol, we immediately informed police. By the time police could begin investigations, he was found in the premises,” said dean Dr RN Bharmal. The medicine unit is on the ground floor. Gaffar was found near the old hospital building.

He remained missing for an hour and half until a hospital employee found him lying near an ATM in the hospital premises. He also suffered from thrombocythemia, a condition in which excessive platelets are produced on body. He remained unconscious when he was shifted to emergency unit.

Doctors treating him claim he did not require intensive care support and was stable before he went missing. The post mortem showed he died due to septicaemia. “If no antibiotics are given or if illness progresses, it can cause infection in body. We are not sure how he was allowed to leave the ward unnoticed,” a doctor said. According to senior doctors, the hospital is currently flooded with patients for Monsoon-related illnesses.

