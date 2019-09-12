Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Patient dies, son ‘assaults’ doctor at JJ hospital

Based on a complaint filed by the doctor, the son was booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

In July, three resident doctors of the BMC-run Nair Hospital in central Mumbai were attacked by the family of a patient, who died during treatment. (Representational image)

A RESIDENT doctor of BMC-run JJ hospital was allegedly assaulted by the relative of a 70-year-old patient, who died during treatment on Wednesday.

“As the doctor declared the patient dead, his 30-year-old son allegedly held the collar of the doctor and assaulted him. An FIR has been registered in the case,” said an officer from J J Marg police station.

In July, three resident doctors of the BMC-run Nair Hospital in central Mumbai were attacked by the family of a patient, who died during treatment. The relatives had also damaged hospital property.

