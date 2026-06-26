Passport stuck for over 45 days in Mumbai? Now walk in without appointment

Videsh Bhavan, the Ministry of External Affairs' office building, stands as a key hub for India's diplomatic and passport-related services. (Source: X/@rpomumbai)

Those with passport applications pending for more than 45 days can simply walk-in to the Mumbai passport office.

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Mumbai made the announcement that entry without prior/online appointment was now available under specified categories.

The number of pending days will be calculated from the date of submission, it said.

People can go to the office on all working days except Wednesday between 9-11 am.

Applicants that appear in the following category can walk-in irrespective of the date of application:

Diplomatic and official passport

1. Request for redispatch of passport/police clearance certificate (PCC) returned back undelivered

2. Surrender of Indian Passport upon acquiring foreign citizenship

3. Request for closure of pending passport application.