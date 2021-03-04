Mumbai: Passengers from Brazil added to institutional quarantine

However, if passengers test positive after seven days, they now have the option of being moved to private hospitals.

The BMC on Wednesday updated its quarantine guidelines for international passengers travelling from the UK, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil and Europe. In a circular, the civic body added Brazil to the list of countries from where incoming passengers will be quarantined in a hotel for seven days.

Any passenger on testing negative after seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine will be allowed to go home and undergo quarantine for seven more days. However, if passengers test positive after seven days, they now have the option of being moved to private hospitals.

Passengers can opt for private-run Bombay hospital, Raheja hospital, Hinduja hospital and Reliance hospital.

This is being done owing to a new strain or mutated virus in circulation in several countries, stated the circular. The circular came after the Centre made it mandatory for incoming passengers from Brazil to be under institutional quarantine for seven days from February 17.

A BMC official said, “The direction to quarantine incoming passengers from Brazil was given on February 18 by the municipal commissioner. However, a paper order was pending, which was issued on Wednesday.” Under exceptional circumstances, international passengers, including government and embassy officials, women in advanced stage of pregnancy and people facing death in the immediate family, would be considered for exemption.