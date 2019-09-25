Mumbai: Passenger slips off train, rescued by alert pilot

A local train passenger, who reportedly slipped on the tracks between Sion and Kurla stretch, was rescued by a motorman of Central Railway.

On Monday, motorman K B Choudhary, who was piloting a Thane-bound slow local train, spotted a man lying on the tracks and applied brakes, alerting guard Mahesh Kotian. They then took the man to Deputy Station Superintendent of Kurla, from where the injured was taken to hospital.

The injured was identified as Gautam Bharati (20), an electrician. His colleague, Mohammad Ansari (38), said, “We both had boarded a slow local train from Dadar. I entered the coach, but Gautam got stuck at the door. When the train crossed Sion, co-passengers shouted that someone had fallen off the train. Later, I realised it was Bharati.”