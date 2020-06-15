Mumbai: Parts of city receive heavy rain; IMD issues orange alert for next two days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert with forecast of heavy to very heavy rain in Thane, Palghar and Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Representational) India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert with forecast of heavy to very heavy rain in Thane, Palghar and Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Representational)

After recording no rain on Sunday, several areas across Mumbai received intense showers while few places recorded light to moderate rainfall on Monday afternoon. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert with forecast of heavy to very heavy rain in Thane, Palghar and Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to IMD, few places in Andheri, Vile Parle in western suburbs and Colaba received over 40 mm rainfall, leading to waterlogging at several places.

In the 12-hour period, ending at 5.30 pm Monday, K-west (Andheri west) Ward recorded 78.22 mm of rainfall, Andheri east station recorded 63.75 mm rain followed by Cooper hospital rain gauge, which recorded 50.53 mm rainfall. Following the heavy rain, Andheri subway was waterlogged for a few hours on Monday.

According to the weather department, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm rain is considered “moderate”, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm “heavy”, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm “very heavy” and more than 204.5 mm “extremely heavy”.

A day after the monsoon covered Mumbai, the city witnessed cloudy sky and light rain in eastern and western suburbs. In 12 hours ending at 5.30 pm, Santacruz station recorded 37 mm of rain while the Colaba station recorded 11.2 mm of rain on Monday.

In the 24-hour period, ending at 8.30 am on Monday, IMD’s Colaba station recorded 27.6 mm of rain while Santacruz observatory recorded trace rainfall (some amount of rain but cannot be measured by a rain gauge).

“The city didn’t receive much expected rain after the onset of monsoon. It was a soft onset,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD Mumbai.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days. Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa,” stated the IMD bulletin.

Officials from the IMD said that the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Diu, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

IMD had on Sunday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and remaining parts of Maharashtra. The monsoon arrived three days late in Mumbai from its normal onset date of June 11.

