Mumbai: Partly cloudy sky over city this week

There was cloudy weather and above normal day and night temperature in Mumbai on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the day and night temperature has increased by three degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, maximum temperature recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 36.2 degrees Celsius, over four degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 25.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. On Monday, the night temperature was 22 degrees Celsius. The mean minimum temperature of March is 21.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD has forecast very light rain for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Wednesday along with thunderstorms and lightning. According to the seven-day forecast, a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely in the city on Wednesday, while partly cloudy sky will continue till Friday in the city. Maximum and minimum temperature are expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Wednesday.

IMD officials said the reason for the current weather conditions was a trough in easterlies along with a cyclonic circulation that lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast. Meanwhile, relative humidity recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories was 79 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.