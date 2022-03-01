Mumbai: Partially burnt body found in Antop Hill

The police have initiated a search to nab the unidentified killers of a 29-year-old man, whose partially burnt body was found in the Antop Hill area on Monday.

The police said that the deceased, identified as Abdul Salam Munawar Ali Sayyed, was first called to a godown near Sector 1 and then murdered.

“The post-mortem report suggests that Sayyed succumbed to a head injury. The assailants may have tried to destroy evidence by setting his body ablaze. The murder took place late on Sunday night. The body was sent to the Sion hospital,” a police officer said.

A local resident first spotted the body and informed the police.

“We are trying to locate the culprits. We have already started analysing the CCTV footage taken from nearby spots and the deceased’s call-record data,” the officer said.

The Crime Branch is conducting a separate investigation in the case.