Mumbai: Part of five-storey building collapses; no casualty reported

A portion of a ground plus five-story resident building collapsed near Mumbai’s Khar Gymkhana on Tuesday. Four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, local civic officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel rushed to the spot, he added.

The incident took place around 1:11 pm when part of a staircase of the building came crashing down.

No casualty has been reported so far and efforts are being taken to clear the debris. According to the fire brigade official, a few people are likely to be trapped inside the debris.