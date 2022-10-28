scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Part of building collapses during renovation work

Civic officials said the building, Kamla Residency, was supposed to be redeveloped by the owners.

The collapse took place around 1 pm and a few vehicles were damaged in the incident.

A portion of a five-storey private building collapsed during renovation work in Borivali (west) on Friday afternoon. The collapse took place around 1 pm and a few vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Civic officials said the building, Kamla Residency, was supposed to be redeveloped by the owners. However, during the demolition work, a portion of the slab collapsed and damaged six vehicles that were parked on the periphery of the property. Following the incident, the fire brigade and local civic ward officials rushed to the spot.

“It took place while repair works were on. Nobody was injured and the process of clearing the debris is underway,” said Prakash Vichare, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R/Central ward, which covers Borivali.

