Mumbai: Parkour athletes from UK perform stunt on city high-rise, sent back

A day after a video of a UK-based parkour athlete jumping from the terrace of one building to another went viral on social media, Mumbai Police took cognizance of the incident and, after the Special Branch was involved, the six parkours present at the spot in Dadar were deported to UK for flouting norms of their tourist visa.

The video that went viral on social media was shot on Monday, but the investigators have learnt that the group tried a similar stunt on another seven-storey building in Dadar a day before.

Confirming the deportation of the six parkour athletes, senior police inspector Diwakar Shelke from Dadar police station said, “They have broken certain rules of tourist visa, wherein by performing such stunt, they have endangered the life of themselves and others, so necessary cognisance was taken and the group was sent back.”

Storror, the group of six parkour athletes, who were currently on a tour to India, was supposed to perform at NSCI Club on December 2, following which they had return tickets booked for December 3. The group has a strong presence on YouTube with their videos garnering lakhs of views.

The group entered the 14-storey building at Ambedkar Nagar in Dadar, following which one of the parkours jumped from one building to another.

“One of them jumped while the others took video. The group had similarly tried a stunt on another building, Ram Shyam co-operative housing society, but as they felt that it wasn’t that challenging they decided to perform the stunt at a higher level,” said an officer.

The police said the group looked for tall buildings that stood parallel on Google maps, following which they came to Dadar.

“We were on the ground floor playing ludo, when the group entered the building. There are four tall buildings and there are many houses due to which we didn’t stop and enquire,” said resident Santosh Mane.

“Till the time we were informed, they had left. The group had even sent a video of the stunt to the kids in our society, who then came to us and informed us about the incident,” said Ashok Gaikwad, another resident of Ambedkar Nagar.

On Tuesday, the investigators were informed about the NSCI club event, following which a team was dispatched and the six were brought to the police station.