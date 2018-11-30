Mumbai: Parents question need for second shot of measles rubella vaccines

As the statewide six-week drive to immunise children against measles and rubella gets underway, a former mayor and elected corporator in Mumbai on Thursday wrote to the municipal commissioner contending that resources are being wasted in re-vaccinating some children.

Measles, distinctive with skin rashes, is a contagious viral disease that can spread through coughing and sneezing, while rubella is a milder form of measles. Measles remains a leading cause of death amongst children.

In its latest drive, the state government has set a target to immunise 3.38 crore children across Maharashtra. In Mumbai, 1.62 lakh children (5.4 per cent of the target) have already been immunised in schools since November 27. Across the state, 22.77 lakh children have been immunised. The measles rubella vaccine has been made compulsory in civic and private schools.

Parents, however, have complained that even if their child was already vaccinated against the disease, a second dose is being given if they have no vaccination certificate, said Dr Shubha Raul, who has written to the municipal commissioner and mayor.

“No parent will want his child to not get vaccinated. But a second vaccination is a wastage of resources and also bears risk of reactions,” Raul said, adding that several parents have approached her with concerns of a second vaccination.

“Also, we wanted mumps measles and rubella vaccine to be given, instead of just measles and rubella,” Raul said.

Dr Ruchita Patil gave her 13-year-old son a mumps measles and rubella shot after his birth. In Kandivali, when the drive is slated to begin from December, she says she does not want a second vaccination when the campaign starts in Ryan International school. “There is also fear of allergy or some reaction. The first vaccine is efficient for life,” she said.

The current drive covers school-going children in Mumbai. Across the state, children aged between nine months and 15 years will be given free shots through primary health centres and government dispensaries. In the second phase, communities and anganwadis will be covered to target children who may have dropped out of school.

“A second vaccination has no side effects. Therefore, we encourage every child to get the measles rubella shot,” a government official said.

Dr Santosh Revankar, deputy executive health officer in BMC, the guidelines mandate covering all children. “This is called third immunity. We are not leaving a single child behind, if the virus has to be eliminated. Even one infected child can pass on the infection.”

Officials said that every day, 10 lakh children will be covered. India has set a target of 2020 to eliminate measles and control rubella.