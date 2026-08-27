Tension in Mumbai’s Parel after clashes between 2 groups; police deploy force

Tension erupted in Mumbai’s Parel Wednesday night after two groups clashed near the Laxmi Cottage area following an Eid procession, prompting the police to deploy additional force as a precautionary measure.

“There is no reason to panic. A police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure,” said a police officer.

“We suspect both groups shouted slogans and there was a verbal altercation between them. Appropriate action was taken, and the situation is now under control,” the officer added.

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Manoj Sharma, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), appealed to the people not to believe in rumours. “There is no such issue anymore. Senior officers are present at the site and the situation is completely calm,” Sharma said.