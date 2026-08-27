Tension in Mumbai’s Parel after clashes between 2 groups; police deploy force

Senior Mumbai police officers said the situation was under control and appealed to people not to believe rumours.

Written by: Apoorva Agashe
1 min readMumbaiAug 27, 2026 10:05 AM IST
Mumbai Parel clash, Mumbai Parel tension, Parel clash, Eid procession Mumbai, Mumbai police, Laxmi Cottage Parel, Parel latest news, Mumbai law and order, two groups clash Mumbai, police deployment Parel, Eid procession clash, Mumbai crime news, Indian Express newsThe Mumbai police deployed additional force as a precautionary measure. (Express Photo)
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Tension erupted in Mumbai’s Parel Wednesday night after two groups clashed near the Laxmi Cottage area following an Eid procession, prompting the police to deploy additional force as a precautionary measure.

“There is no reason to panic. A police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure,” said a police officer.

“We suspect both groups shouted slogans and there was a verbal altercation between them. Appropriate action was taken, and the situation is now under control,” the officer added.

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Manoj Sharma, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), appealed to the people not to believe in rumours. “There is no such issue anymore. Senior officers are present at the site and the situation is completely calm,” Sharma said.

Reports of stone pelting and the use of mild police force emerged, though The Indian Express could not independently verify the claims.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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