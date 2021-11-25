Mumbai: Former ACP alleges Param Bir took Kasab’s mobile phone

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Shamsher Pathan, has accused former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh of taking the mobile phone of 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab after he was captured in Mumbai.

In a letter addressed to the Mumbai police commissioner dated July 24, 2021, Pathan demanded an inquiry and action in the matter.

Pathan claimed in the letter that N R Mali, the then senior police inspector of D B Marg police station in whose jurisdiction Kasab was arrested, had told Pathan that they had recovered a “mobile phone” from the possession of Kasab, and that it had been taken away by Singh, who was DIG ATS then. Pathan claimed that the mobile phone should have been brought on record or handed over to the investigating officer/department, but this was not done.

When The Indian Express contacted Mali, now a retired ACP, he said, “I don’t remember anything about it. I do not know about any letter. It’s an old matter and I don’t want to get into anything now.”

The Indian Express sent messages to Singh’s lawyer, but there was no response.

In his letter to the Mumbai commissioner, Pathan claimed that the mobile was of great significance as it was through this device that the Pakistani handlers of Kasab were giving him directions, and it may have had details about the mastermind behind the terror attacks, handlers and his Indian contacts who were facilitating the attack.

Pathan said that Mali had then approached the then Additional Commissioner of Police South Region informing about the mobile taken by Singh. The former told him to directly approach Singh and take it back from him.

But when Mali went to Singh, the latter asked him to leave his office and threatened “to teach a bitter lesson to him if he tries to act smart”, as claimed by Pathan.

Pathan told The Indian Express: “I knew about it then but since it was not my police station I did not get into it, but all these facts were known to me as it was being told to me. Now, when allegations against Singh started cropping up, I recollected this incident and contacted Mali. He told me that the device was never taken on record and was not returned by Singh. I then decided to inform the authorities about it.”

Pathan added that after taking Mali into confidence, he had submitted the letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in July this year.

Nagrale did not respond to calls or messages.

“I don’t know how it came out suddenly. I only wanted the police to inquire about it since it is a matter of great concern as such sensitive terror-related information could have been sold or misused by Singh in return for some kind of benefit,” Pathan alleged.