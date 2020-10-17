Mumbai: Panic after ‘strong foul smell’ of gas surfaces in eastern suburbs

The BMC’s disaster cell also said it had mobilised police, Mahanagar Gas, fire brigade, and alerted Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) about the smell. (Representational)

RESIDENTS OF Chembur and Marol complained of a pungent gas smell on Friday night, which subsided by Saturday morning but resurfaced in areas like Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Govandi and Bhandup later in the evening.

Several people took to social media on Friday night and on Saturday evening to complain of a “possible gas leak”. The BMC’s disaster cell also said it had mobilised police, Mahanagar Gas, fire brigade, and alerted Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) about the smell.

“No injuries have been reported,” a civic official said. Residents of mainly eastern suburbs of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Govandi, and Bhandup complained of “smelling gas” on Saturday evening. They described it as a “strong foul smell”. On Friday night, police had to rush to Chembur to reassure residents that there was no leak.

By Saturday evening, the same pungent smell was noticed in more areas. Prakash Gangadhare, BJP corporator from from Mulund (East), said although he had received phone calls from people about the matter, inquiries he made suggested that a tanker carrying a “chemical with strong odour” drove past Eastern Express Highway.

“I did receive calls about it but when I asked people where it was coming from, I learnt that it may have been a tanker carrying some chemical that smelled like (LPG) gas and some people got a fright. The tanker was either going from Ghatkopar to Thane or the other way around. So people living near the highway sensed it. But by evening, there were no complaints,” Gangadhare said.

Congress corporator Asha Koparkar from Bhandup (East) said people did complain about the smell in the village area. “It lasted about an hour or so. A lot of people, like me, also checked LPG cylinders in their own homes. It started to smell like LPG in the afternoon on Saturday but did not last too long,” Koparkar said.

A spokesperson from Mahanagar Gas (MGL) said, “MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from some parts of Mumbai today (October 17). Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where such complaints were received. We are checking our pipeline systems but have not come across any breach that could result in a leak.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam, who oversees an area from Mulund to Ghatkopar, said police had received no such complaint until late on Saturday. “We will check if there are any such issue and take action,” he added.

Dr Anant Harshwardhan, regional officer at MPCB, said, “We investigated and the smell was not any industrial gas or due to leak from a factory. Further investigation will have to be done to assess the cause.”

