Mumbai: Oxygen alert at Bhagwati Hospital

A Covid patient’s family buys an oxygen cylinder from a store in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Bhagwati Hospital sent an alert on Sunday afternoon that it may require to shift patients to other hospitals due to low oxygen stock. The Dahisar Jumbo Centre was informed that 20 patients may need to be shifted there and began preparations.

By late afternoon, Bhagwati said it would manage its patients on existing supply and expects fresh supply of liquid medical oxygen by Sunday night.

Dr Shantaram Kawade, medical superintendent, said, “We are getting oxygen supply mostly on every night. Covid-19 patients are drawing a lot of oxygen, and we have to manage when requirement suddenly rises. But we will get oxygen by night. We did not have to shift any patient.”

BMC Commissioner I S Chahal said, “All issues relating to oxygen supply under MCGM stand resolved now. Supply situation is normal.”

Cop dies of Covid

A 50-year-old police constable posted at Chunnabhatti police station succumbed to Covid-19 late Saturday, taking the death toll in the Mumbai police department to 105. The police said that Ramesh Survase was a resident of Mankhurd.

Owing to illness, he was on leave from April 12. “He tested positive on April 14 and was admitted at DY Patil hospital,” said an officer.

The constable was survived by his wife and two children. (Express News Service)