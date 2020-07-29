Mumbai: Overnight showers lead to water logging, heavy rain likely for 48 hours

Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places till Saturday. (File) Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places till Saturday. (File)

Several parts of Mumbai reported moderate to intense spells of rain between Monday night and Tuesday morning, leaving low-lying areas like Hindmata in Dadar and Wadala waterlogged.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz weather station recorded “moderate rain” at 28.6 mm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Its Colaba station recorded 57.2 mm of rain. Bhayandar recorded 72 mm of rain, followed by Dahisar (65 mm) and Vidyavihar (58.60 mm) during this period.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. “The IMD has forecast isolated heavy showers for Mumbai and Thane region for 48 hours. Satellite and radar images are indicating cloudy weather over Maharashtra coast,” said K S Hosalikar, IMD Deputy Director General (Western Region).

Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places till Saturday.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, heavy rain was reported in the island city. While the Colaba observatory recorded “heavy rain” at 83.6 mm, the Santacruz station recorded light and isolated showers at 7.7 mm. Bhayandar continued to receive moderate rain at 48 mm, followed by Dhaisar (54 mm), Mahalaxmi station (27 mm) and Ram Mandir in Oshiwara (15 mm) during this period.

Following two days of heavy to moderate rain in the city, Tulsi lake – one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai – started overflowing on Tuesday morning. This is the first of the seven lakes to have started overflowing this monsoon.

Last year, Tulsi lake – which supplies 18 million litres of water daily to the city – had started overflowing on July 12. This is the smallest lake and is situated within the city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park area.

Meanwhile, rainfall recorded in the catchment areas of the lakes remained low. The current water stock is at 32.69 per cent, as opposed to 75.25 per cent last year on the same day. Bhatsa lake, which is in Nashik district and the biggest supplier of water (50 per cent) to the city, received only 10 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 6 am on July 28. Vihar lake, situated within city limits, received 46 mm of rain.

On July 5, following heavy downpour, Powai lake had started overflowing. However, its water is not used for drinking purposes.

