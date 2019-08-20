Mumbai: Overflowing, dilapidated reservoir has no takers

Days after heavy rainfall replenished almost all water reservoirs around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a 160-year-old, overflowing reservoir “in need of serious repairs” is waiting for an authority to acquire it.

Advertising

The reservoir, atop the Ilthanpada hillock in Digha, had developed cracks near its brim in 2017 and currently overlooks four slums that are in a perilous state, said environmental activist Rajesh Kumar.

“More than 15,000 people live merely metres away from the reservoir. If it was to collapse, all these people won’t even have time to escape. Why were they (illegal constructions) allowed to mushroom in the first place?” he said.

The Central Railway, in the jurisdiction of which the Ilthanpada water reservoir falls, has asked the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) if it would be interested in acquiring the reservoir. The NMMC, however, does not seem enthused by the idea, with Municipal Commissioner Annabhau Misal saying, “We have received a letter from the CR last month, inquiring about our needs and plans with the reservoir. While no final decision has been taken, I don’t think we would be acquiring the reservoir anytime soon or will even float our interest.”

Advertising

NMMC officials are weighing the pros and cons of acquiring the reservoir before the proposal is tabled before the general body.

In 2016, however, the NMMC, which is heavily dependent on water tankers during the dry summers, had tried to acquire the reservoir along with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Misal said “a combination of many reasons” led the civic body to rethink its earlier plan.

“There are several illegal constructions around the reservoir in Digha, which is difficult to handle for us. The dam will also need serious repairs and upgrades which will be cost-intensive and time-consuming. We are still trying to figure out what we would spend on purchasing the structure and its upkeep,” said Misal.

NMMC officials said the encroachment is happening entirely on railway land, while railway officials said they are unsure of the situation.

“If the encroachment is on railway land, it becomes our responsibility. But I will have to check if the encroachment exists and where it does. As of now, we have no information about encroachment around the reservoir,” A K Jain, Central Railway PRO, said.

“We had received a letter from some politicians and thus we wrote to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (about the reservoir), seeking an official letter if they were interested. As of now, no reply has been received,” Jain added.