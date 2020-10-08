Mumbai: Over a year after teen found hanging, her ex-boyfriend booked for abetment to suicide

According to the police, the girl died by suicide on April 24, 2019. She had allegedly hanged herself when her parents had gone out for work. (Representational)

More than a year after a 17-year-old girl was found dead at her residence in Santacruz, the Vakola police on Monday registered a case of abetment to suicide against her former boyfriend.

The police said the deceased and the man, identified as Taha Sayyed, were in a relationship and days before her suicide, he had allegedly ended their relationship. It was only after the police found a notebook, in which the deceased had written about her feelings, that the case was registered.

According to the police, the girl died by suicide on April 24, 2019. She had allegedly hanged herself when her parents had gone out for work.

A Class XI science student, the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead before admission. “We were informed by the hospital authorities and an accidental death report was lodged,” said an officer.

While the police started recording the statements of her parents, friends and relatives, last May, the teen’s father brought her notebook to the police station. “The parents were going through her books… her father found a handwritten note in a notebook. It was not a suicide note but she had written the name of a boy with whom she was in a relationship. She had written about her feelings for him and why he was ignoring her and not answering her calls,” said the officer.

During the course of investigation, the Vakola police learnt that Sayyed had approached the girl on a social media platform in 2018. “They started chatting and shared phone numbers… they started meeting and later seeing each other,” the officer added.

However, last April, Sayyed broke up with her. “As he started ignoring her and was not responding to her calls or messages, the girl is suspected to have ended her life… Also, she did not do well in her exams. During the exams, she was suffering from small pox, which may have affected her mentally,” said the officer.

“We took a legal opinion and registered a case on Monday,” he added. Sayyed has been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

