Mumbai: Over 50% water stock in 7 lakes after 3 days of moderate rain

Following moderate rainfall over the last three days in their catchment areas, water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city has reached 50.53 per cent of its total capacity, up from 37.26 per cent on August 5. In view of the low water stock, the civic body had implemented a 20 per cent water supply cut since August 5.

A total of 191,976 million litres of water, which means water supply worth one-and-a-half months, was added to the seven lakes following the incessant and heavy rainfall along the west coast, including Mumbai and Thane.

Mumbai draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Though the city received heavy showers in July, rainfall in the catchment areas of these five lakes was very poor. Out of the seven, Tulsi and Vihar lakes, both located within the city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park overflowed, in July and August, respectively.

Bhatsa lake is the major supplier of water to the city and is at 52.62 per cent (3,77,314 million litres) of its total capacity. Bhatsa also supplies water to neighbouring cities of Thane and Bhiwandi. In 24 hours, ending 6 am Sunday, Bhatsa lake received 31 mm of rain. Since August 1, the lake has received 287 mm rain, the majority of which was logged in the last four days.

Days after heavy rain and strong winds battered the city, no rainfall was recorded in suburbs and the island city on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers in the city for next 48 hours. The weather bureau has forecast active monsoon conditions in the west coast leading to heavy rain at isolated places for Thane and Mumbai from Tuesday.

In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am Sunday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded light rain at 18.6 mm, while the Colaba observatory recorded 6.2 mm of rain in the same period. With an active monsoon spell, the city surpassed its average August rainfall of 585.2 mm, in the first seven days of the month. The city has received 628.4 mm of rain between August 1 and 9.

