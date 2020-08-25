Mumbai: Over 40,000 Ganpati idols immersed

To avoid crowding at immersion points, BMC made special arrangements, including setting up 437 idol collection centres and at least 168 artificial ponds. (Representational)

Over 40,000 Ganpati idols were immersed in Mumbai on Sunday after one-and-half days of the puja. Out of the 40,823 idols, 22,859 idols were immersed in artificial lakes. Immersion of Ganesh idols in artificial lakes increased by 57.76 per cent compared to last year.

Amid Covid-19, the city witnessed a drop in number of idols immersed. Last year, after one-and-half days of puja, 61,930 idols were immersed — 61,729 household idols and 201 idols in pandals. Of these, idols immersed in artificial lakes were 14,490.

To avoid crowding at immersion points, BMC made special arrangements, including setting up 437 idol collection centres and at least 168 artificial ponds.

