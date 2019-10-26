Mumbai: Over 29,000 mongoose hair paint brushes seized, 15 held

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has seized 29,166 paint brushes made from mongoose hair in simultaneous raids across multiple locations in Maharashtra on Thursday. The raids were part of a nationwide operation, ‘Clean Art’, which is the agency’s effort to control the hunting of the species for fur.

The WCCB has roped in multiple central agencies, like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Forest Department, India Post, state police departments, a Mumbai-based NGO named Wildlife Welfare Association, and held capacity-building, target-identification and verification exercises between October 1 and 21.

In Maharashtra, the WCCB identified 22 targets where mongoose hair paint brushes were being sold, and raided them on Thursday. In all, the bureau arrested 15 people working at artwork, stationary and hardware stores in Andheri, Dadar, Dombivali, Goregaon, Lower Parel and Mira Road in Mumbai, apart from shops in Pune and Sawantwadi cities and registered 18 cases.

Of these, eight cases were registered in Mumbai, from where 18,924 brushes were confiscated, police said.

M Maranko, Regional Deputy Director, Western Region, WCCB, said the six species of mongoose living in the Indian subcontinent are hunted for their meat and fur, which is sold to units manufacturing paint brushes. “This trade has had an impact on the population of the mongoose species, although they are not classified as endangered,” he said.

Mongoose species are protected under Schedule-II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and their illegal trade attracts prison sentences ranging three and seven years.

Maranko said the custody of those arrested was transferred to the forest department.

During the course of its investigation, the Bureau also found that the paintbrushes were not manufactured in western India, but at factories in Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The WCCB seized 115 kg mongoose hair and over 25,000 paint brushes from a manufacturing unit it raided in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Maranko added.