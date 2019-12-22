Mumbai: Over 2,000 gather in support of CAA, NRC

Thousands gather in support of the citizenship law at Vashi. (Express Photo: Narendra Vaskar) Thousands gather in support of the citizenship law at Vashi. (Express Photo: Narendra Vaskar)

Two days after thousands of protesters in Mumbai poured into the August Kranti Maidan to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), over 2,000 people gathered in neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai on Saturday in support of the same. In a similar demonstration, around 200 gathered in Dadar to support what they said was a legislation that would rid the country of “infiltrators”.

“There is a common theme to disagree with everything the BJP government is doing, which needs to change. The government is just trying to identify and help the religiously persecuted minorities in our neighboring countries,” said Sanjay Lele, a protester at Thane. Attended by several members of RSS and even BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the march started from Jambhali Naka in Thane and terminated at the Ghantali ground.

“There are a lot of miscommunication and myths surrounding the decision, which is giving voice to the anti-national and instigating violence,” Sameer Unhekar, who came with his wife and children to support CAA, said.

Lakshmi Lengekar, a resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai, who gathered at the local station, said: “There’s nothing wrong in pushing out people who live illegally in the country. In fact, we should stop seeing the negative in a good decision.”

At Dadar, women dressed in white and men adorning saffron kurtas raised slogans lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing CAA. Umesh Gaikward, advisor to Sanvidhan Sanman Manch that organised the protest, said: “Why should citizens be afraid of proving their citizenship? But this Act will help in removing crores of infiltrators.”

For Mala Lodh, who had come from Ghatkopar, CAA was a way to restrict the number of Muslims in the country. Maintaining that the Muslim population has increased from 12 per cent and to about 20 per cent, she said: “The percentage of Hindus in Pakistan has decreased but that of Muslims in India has only increased. We want to embrace those who are persecuted in countries like Bangladesh and adjoining countries where they are force to accept Islam.”

