Mumbai: Over 100 trees uprooted at SGNP, three staff quarters damaged

Ahead of the cyclone, around 389 trees were pruned around the city on Friday, especially near the jumbo Covid centres/field hospitals, to avert any untoward incident. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Cyclone Tauktae caused widespread damage to the city’s largest green space – Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Over 100 trees were uprooted within the park, damaging three staff quarters as high-speed winds and extremely heavy rainfall were recorded on Monday. Over 50 percent of fallen trees belonged to non-native species.

A road within the park leading to tribal hamlets was blocked by the fallen trees. Park officials said it will take another day to completely clear the tracks of the damaged trees.

In the Nawapada and Suna Pada hamlets, tree branches collapsed on houses. No one was injured in the incident.

Three houses of the staff, including two that of range forest officers, were destroyed as two huge trees collapsed on their quarters on Monday evening.

The families were shifted to the nearby guesthouse within the SGNP.

There are over 1,300 tree/plant species in the 103-square km national park in the northern suburbs of Mumbai.