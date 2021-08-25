Mumbai: Over 100 transgenders inoculated at newly opened LGBT vaccination centre

OVER 100 transgenders were vaccinated at the city’s first dedicated vaccination centre for the LGBT community, which was opened by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday. The centre was opened at St Joseph School at Vikhroli west for members of the LGBT community who were facing difficulty in getting vaccine.

Officials from BMC said that even those without an identity card can reach this centre to get inoculated. On the first day, over 100 people from LGBT community were vaccinated. The centre was inaugurated by state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

“Our aim is to cover all sections of society under the vaccination drive. The starting of this center by BMC is part of the program to reach people who are not able to get access to vaccines easily. Those who want to help LGBT community for vaccination, they can contact the ward war room for guidance,” said a BMC official.