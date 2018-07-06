Mumbai: Out for a swim, two boys drown off Juhu beach, two remain missing

The deceased have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar (17) and Sohail Khan (17). (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) The deceased have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar (17) and Sohail Khan (17). (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Following search operations, bodies of two teenagers, who were among five who ventured into the sea near Mumbai’s Juhu Chowpatti for a swim Thursday evening, have been recovered. While one person has been rescued, a search operation is underway to trace the remaining two.

While Navy had deployed its SeaKing 42C helicopters on Thursday, one Navy and CG Chetak each took off from INS Shikra, Colaba around 8 am on Friday to continue the search and rescue operation. Besides, a naval diving team has been carrying out diving operation since 5:30 in the morning. Divers are using grapnels to avoid being swept by the strong currents. The diving team will be turned around by 9 pm. “The sea was rough and there was high tide when they ventured into the sea for a swim at around 5:30pm,” PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya as saying.

The deceased have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar (17) and Sohail Khan (17). While Wasim Khan (22 has been rescued, Faisal Sheikh (17) and Nazeer Gazi (22) remain missing. The five were residents of DN Nagar area in suburban Andheri, according to PTI.

